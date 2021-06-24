Atif Aslam shares teaser of his music video

Well-known Pakistani singer Atif Aslam shared a teaser for his upcoming music video Dil Jalane Ki Baat which excited fans.

Atif took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the video which would be released soon. What’s more interesting is that US director David Zennie has directed the music video.

The singer captioned the post with, “Only a few days away from Dil Jalane Ki Baat.”

Many fans left fire and heart emojis under Atif’s post.