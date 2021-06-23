Pharmaceutical products exports increased by 25.29% in 11 months

Particular industries during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 25.29 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-May 20-21, Pharmaceutical products worth US$ 241,241 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 192,543 thousand in the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharma products increased by 7.84 percent, worth US$ 1,010,368 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 936,957 thousand in the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports increased by 5.93 percent, worth US$ 498,117 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 470,214 thousand in the same period of last year. During the period under view Plastic materials exports decreased by 1.16 per cent, worth US$ 271,010 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 274,200 thousand in the same period of last year.













