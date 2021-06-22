China: The emerging soft power and pandemic warrior

Covid19 posed unprecedented challenges to the globalized world. The incompetence of the states of the globe for dealing with the novel coronavirus became quite challenging in all the social, political and economic grounds. In the time of spread of the lethal Covid19, China’s undue efforts for becoming a global leader enabled them to capture the interests of the world and came forward as a global hegemon through the means of soft power.

The theory of Joseph Nye on soft power given in the 1980s enabled China to use it in a post-pandemic situation. Despite the fact, Covid19 was erupted from one of the cities of China Wuhan, China’s continuous fight against the lethal virus and working as a helping hand for the rest of the countries of the world shows its real implementation of the theory of soft power.

Though 2020 was the year when Covid struck the world completely. The lethal Covid19 caused a wide number of casualties worldwide and showed a bleak picture of the existing health care systems in the countries of the world. Covid19 not only forced the world to impose strict lockdown, but also led to the closure of borders, disrupted the imports and export supply chains throughout the world. Since Covid19 was first emerged from Wuhan, the main city of China, the country vigorously fought against the novel coronavirus. China tried its best not only to curtail the risks of viruses within its own state but has proved to be a warrior for other states as well. Through the means of soft power, China has paved the way towards becoming a global hegemon and global health leader in one way or another. In the time of need, China has not only facilitated other countries who despite being economically less strengthened were fighting against the lethal pandemic but has also labeled herself as a good companion in many different ways.

With respect to Pakistan, China has remained a prominent country to help Pakistan in its fight against Covid19 from the very first day. As Pakistan faced a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) arrived in Islamabad today delivering 1.55 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China. Through the means of soft power and medical diplomacy, China has been helping Pakistan in many different ways. The 70 years long friendship has proved that China is standing with Pakistan through thick or thin.