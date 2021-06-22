Cryptos plunge over China’s crackdown on mining as bitcoin falls to $32,463

The prices of major cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday due to China’s crackdown on mining operations and market capitalisation of the crypto market decreased by 5.4 percent to reach $1.37 trillion as of 13:25 GMT.

This is the second consecutive day when the crypto market plunged over five percent, as its market cap faced a blow of 5.5 percent on Sunday. The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, dipped 4.32 percent to reach $32,463. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $608 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price decreased by 6.55 percent to reach $1,949. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $226.9 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 6.53 percent to reach $0.668. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $66.8 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.28 with a 3.98 percent fall in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $41.3 billion with this decrease.