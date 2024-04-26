Gauahar Khan dazzles fans in ethnic outfit

Indian actress Gauahar Khan knows the art of enchanting her fans, whether it be through her acting prowess or social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, the “Begum Jaan” actress dropped a set of snaps in which she is seen putting on a blackish ethnic outfit, layered up with a reddish dupatta to smitten her fans.

The starlet is seen wearing a minimal makeup look as she poses for the snaps in a striking way.

Fans started to pen their feedback in the comments section by dropping plenty of feedback in the comments box. One of the followers penned: “Beautiful.”. Gauahar Khan has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram due to her unwavering dedication to her profession.