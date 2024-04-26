Modern Education Techniques: A pathway to achieve economic development

The recent developments in almost every field of education have highlighted the need to opt for more innovative and modern techniques to empower students with updated knowledge and market-oriented skills for sustainable development.

Realizing the significance of employing contemporary and modern education techniques for the betterment of students, the experts believed that adaptation of modern education tools was inevitable to increase the capabilities of young minds.

Educationists are now suggestive of a new technique that inculcates a culture of research and inquiry-based learning that meets the trend of the modern education system being followed by developed and developing nations around the globe.

“Modern education techniques meant to engage students, incorporate new and innovative approaches to enhance learning outcomes, and meet the diverse needs of young learners in the rapidly changing world,” said Akbar Khan, a retired principal while talking to APP.

He said that poor selection of career paths and repeated changing of curriculum subjects often leads to an increase in school dropout, illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment in KP where the jobs market has already been overburdened due to over two-percent population growth rate and shabby economic situation.

Professor Dr Muhamnad Ibrahim, former Director of Secondary and Elementary Education said, “Today is the age of practical-based education. Modern learning techniques engage students in education through activities that require them to think critically, solve problems by themselves, and engage with course material actively,” adding that group discussions, case studies, problem-solving methods, and on-the-spot exchange of ideas.

He said that modern education techniques inclined students towards deeper understanding, improved retention, developed their skills of critical thinking, and enhanced collaboration through increased student.

In modern education methods, he said classrooms are used as a model enabling students to learn through videos, readings, online modules, interactive quizzes, and group projects that prepare students to meet the challenges of their profession more effectively, he said. Professor Dr. Muhammad Naeem, former Chairman of, the Economics Department at, the University of Peshawar said that outdated education systems were the root cause of an increased student dropout ratio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

Dr. Naeem while citing a report from the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), which uses employment data from 2001-02 to 2020-21, said that the unemployment rate for graduates in 2020-21 had increased to 16.1% as compared to 14.9% in 2018-19 while the unemployment rate for engineers was doubled from 11% to 23.5% in two years.

Similarly, the unemployment rate for computer science graduates has jumped from 14.2% to 22.6% in just two years while the unemployment rate for agriculture science graduates grew from 11.4% to 29.4% during the said period.

He said the gap between the rate of overall unemployment (6.3 percent), and that of graduates (16.1 percent) is almost 10-percentage-point wide, and the misalignment between demand and supply of graduates largely contributed to the higher unemployment rate among graduates in Pakistan.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman claimed poor performance of the PTI government can be judged by the fact that there were only six universities for over 2.4 million people. He said that artificial measures, empty promises, U-turns, mere slogans, and rhetoric speeches of PTI leaders have marred education standards. He claimed the PTI government has failed to construct any public sector university in merged areas increasing illiteracy and unemployment there.

Syed Ehsanullah Shah who runs a private college and is an educationist said, that modern techniques of education are based on flexible and innovative procedures aiming for better grooming of students, he said maintaining the techniques best fit the demands of the time and are compatible with the current market.

“In the old system of education, it was very difficult for teachers to judge the student except through an examination at the end of the year or semester while modern education techniques give teachers day-to-day insight about the progress of a student. In short assessment of students is easier through modern education techniques as compared to the old system of learning,” he maintained. He said that modern education techniques such as collaborative projects, and group discussions promote teamwork, communication skills, and collaboration among students. It prepares students for real interactions and effective communication in diverse environments.

Ikhlaq Ahmed, Chief of Education, Govt of KP said that alternate learning pathways (ALPs) were being established where modern education techniques followed including multimedia, activities-based learning, and IT tools for student facilitation.

He said about Rs6.7 billion was required for the establishment of 1,000 Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP), and Rs2.10 billion for the provision of free uniforms, stationery, books, and bags to students.