Asim Azhar deletes Instagram posts, unfollows everyone

Singer Asim Azhar has unfollowed everyone on Instagram while also deleting all of his posts on the social media platform.

The singer also removed his profile picture from his account leaving fans speculating about his sudden move.

In his Instagram story, Asim Azhar wrote, “TO FIND YOURSELF. YOU MUST LOSE YOURSELF.”

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer and Merub Ali got engaged in 2022. Sharing glimpses of the close-knit affair simultaneously on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official. They were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.