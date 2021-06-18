Kylie Jenner does not see marriage in the near future

Kylie Jenner has finally come clean regarding her views about marriage.

The billionaire founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the youngest one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters revealed in the reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I am not thinking about marriage but I’d like to get married one day”, said the makeup mogul.

The question was asked after her rekindled love with Travis Scott, who is also the father of her first born child Stormy.

According to sources the two have “different energy” which is bringing them closer.

“Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now,”

“Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It’s just great to see them back together.”

“They never put any pressure on their relationship,” the source adds.

The couple is currently co-parenting their daughter.

“The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them.”