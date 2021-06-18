Daily Times

LAHORE: Chairman of the All Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister Tahir Ashrafi on Friday stated that a man’s personal action should not be associated with the institution he works for.

While talking about the incident that took place at Jamia Manzoor ul Islamia, Lahore, stated that the incident should be further investigated, and if it is proved that the accused is at fault, he should be hanged.

He further said that the Ministry of Madrasas should have taken notice of the incident in where an elderly Mufti was involved in the sexual assault on a teenage boy.