Karachi ruined through a conspiracy: CJP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday observed that the port city has been ruined through a ‘conspiracy’.

A three-member bench headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Aijaz ul Hassan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin at the Karachi Registry heard cases pertaining to encroachments and computerisation of provincial land records.

Chief Justice Gulzar stated that district revenue collectors have become ministers in Sindh. He expressed displeasure over thousands of land disputes, adding that land grabbing was also happening for the same reason. “What is NA-Class?” the CJP asked. “This system is still ongoing in this century; billions of rupees are being made in its name in Karachi. When will Karachi’s survey be held? The Board of Revenue is the most corrupt institution. Land grabbing is also taking place due to its members,” he maintained. “Visit the University Road and see how many buildings have been constructed. A wall is torn down for show, and is built back again the next day,” he said. The court directed the provincial BoR to computerise all records within three months, clear government lands and establish parks on them.

Speaking of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC’s), the CJP said all people responsible for the city’s woes would be caught. “No KMC employee has ever been seen working. The KMC is a hollow authority,” he stated. “Lay off 80% of KMC’s staff; it does not need so many. The KDA [Karachi Development Authority], KMC were overstaffed by a 1000%,” he added.

He said these institutions that were once considered Karachi’s valuable assets have been destroyed, adding that Karachi has been ruined. “The Lines Area was sold by your [KMC] officers. Today, North Nazimabad is worse than a slum. The areas are muddied, gutters are full and roads are broken. There is a big conspiracy against it,” the CJP said.

The top court rejected the federal government’s request to stay demolitions along the Gujjar and Orangi stormwater drains for a week, till a rehabilitation plan was drawn up. Denying the request, the SC however sought alternative plans on the nullahs and asked the Sindh government about the resettlement plan for the affectees.

The attorney general prayed that the the Gujjar Nullah operation would create a major humanitarian disaster. “I am ready to consult the Sindh chief minister and NDMA chairman,” the AGP stated. “I request that the operation be stopped till the next hearing. The houses should be demolished after an alternative plan. The operation should be stopped for a week and leased houses should not be demolished until alternatives are given, otherwise, 40,000 people will be severely affected,” he added.

However, the apex court refused stopping the anti-encroachment drive and directed for it to be continued.