Accountability court summons Asif Zardari in suspect transactions case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Monday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in person in a case pertaining to suspect transactions worth eight billion rupees connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

The court also summoned former president’s aide Mushtaq Ahmed and directed him to appear in person on next hearing. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft case lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to the above matter.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 29. The accused would be provided the reference copies on appearance and after this a date would be fixed for indictment in the case. The court adjourned hearing on Zardari’s plea against seizing of his house in Clifton, Karachi.

On the other hand, AC-II Jude Muhammad Azam Khan extended the physical remand of Ghulam Sarwar, the accused, in case pertaining to corruption in funds of the Sindh Tractor Scheme. The hearing was adjourned till June 21 due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.