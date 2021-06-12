Kashmir Webinar seeks end to systematic genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK

Speakers at a Kashmir centric webinar late Friday, while condemning the India’s majoritarian hegemony and high-handedness to stifle the voices of dissent in Kashmir have said that the Indian government grossly involved in systematic genocide of Kashmiris.

The seminar titled “Forgotten Massacre: Remembering the victims of Chotta Bazar Massacre of June 11 1991”, was hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The seminar attended and addressed by noted human rights activists, academicians, scholars, journalists and parliamentarians including former MEP Julie Ward, former MEP Shaffiq Mohammad, Lord Wajid Khan, Sheni Hamid senior political advisor and rights activist, Ali Raza Syed Chairman KC-EU, Muhammad Ahasan Untoo Chairman International Forum for Justice And Human Rights, Zaffar Ahmed Quraishi Chairman Kashmir Campaighn Global, Muzamil Ayyoub Thakur, Raja Sajjad, Mummad Shehzad Khan, Rameez Mukhdoomi chief spokesman Jammu and Kashmir Young Journalist Associat and others.

The event was moderated by the KIIR chairman Altaf Hussain Wani.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers while remembering the victims of Chotta Bazar massacre termed it as one of the deadliest mass killing incidents that have taken place in the region since 1990. “The mass killing incidents, which have largely gone unnoticed at the international level, in fact reflect a pattern of genocide and state repression to which Kashmiris have been subject to over the past several years”, the speakers said adding that it was unfortunate that the civilized world remains unmoved by the systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims.

“The BJP regime is usurping the fundamental rights and freedom of minority communities. In Kashmir, the BJP government is not only involved in the systematic genocide of Kashmiris but also trying to erase their political, cultural and religious identity”. they added. Terming the rising incidents of xenophobia in India as a threat to world peace they observed that India was fast becoming a fascist state where there is no law and no justice,” he added.

Urging the world to halt genocide of Kashmiris they said the successive governments of India have remorselessly used the repressive state apparatus to kill the voiced of dissent in the region. The use of excessive force by the Indian occupation forces, they said, has led to uncounted deaths, widespread violence and destruction of public properties in the region.

Voicing their concerns over the notorious laws enforced in the disputed territory they said, “Black laws under which the Indian forces have long enjoyed the impunity for serious abuses have facilitated violations of human rights in the region at an unprecedented scale”, they said.

Calling for an independent international investigation into the incidents of mass killings they observed that the heart-wrenching incidents like Chottabazar would continue to recur in the disputed region unless the Indian forces’ personnel involved in this heinous crime were brought to justice.

Terming the unresolved Kashmir dispute as a major cause and consequence of the continued bloodshed and violence in the region they lamented that despite the lapse of over 70 years the conflict remains unaddressed and justice eluded.

Referring to the post 5th August 2019 situation in Kashmir they said that the right to freedom of speech and opinion in Kashmir remains under serious threat. The speakers also criticized the Indian government’s colonial tactics to change the demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state and using COVID-19 as a tool to persecute Kashmiris.

They urged the government to shun its policy of oppression and suppression and stop the continued bloodshed in the region in order to pave a way for peaceful settlement of the dispute. Peace in the region, they said, would remain elusive unless the issue was addressed in accordance with the legitimate demands of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They hoped that the time was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their birthright, the right to self-determination.

Seeking a peaceful resolution of the lingering conflict the speakers said stressed for a just and amicable solution of the dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people to ensure durable peace in the region and beyond.