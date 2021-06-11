Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has allocated Rs 42,450 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the fiscal year 2021-22 issued on Friday

According to the budget document issued, Rs 29,736 million has been earmarked for the ongoing schemes and Rs 12,713 million for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 100 million is allocated for the Centre for Mathematical Science (CMS) at PIEAS Islamabad, Rs 225 million for the development of Fatima Jinnah Women University, Campus-II (Phase-2) Chakri Road Rawalpindi, Rs 300 million for the establishment of Federal Institute at Hyderabad-Sindh, Rs 100 million for setting up the Main Campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology at Islamabad and Rs 300 million for establishment of FATA University.

Furthermore, Rs 250 million has been allocated for establishment of NUST Campus at Quetta, Rs 500 million for expansion and upgradation of International Islamic University Islamabad, Rs 250 million for establishment of University of Baltistan at Skardu and Rs 175 million for establishment of University Campus for Women at Bannu.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1750 million has been earmarked for Higher Education Development Programme (HEDP), Rs 800 million for Overseas Scholarships for MS/M.Phil leading to PhD in selected fields

(Phase-III-HEC, Rs 800 million for Ph.D Scholarship Programme under Pak-US Knowledge Corridor (Phase-I) (Revised), Rs 400 million for Innovation Centre and Software Park at University of Engineering and Technology Sub-Campus at Lahore and Rs 720 million for Human Resource Development Initiative MS Leading to PhD Programme of Faculty Development for Engineering Universities(UESTPs) (HEC).

Among new schemes, Rs 375 million has been set aside for strengthening of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Rs 300 million for strengthening of The Women University Multan (Phase-II), and Rs 411 million for strengthening of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Furthermore, Rs 1000 million has been reserved for establishment of Centre for Advanced Research in Molecular, Genetic and Allied Facilities at SMBB Medical University Larkana and Rs 825 million for provision of missing facilities for The Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur