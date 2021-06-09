Tom Hiddleston fanboys over Shah Rukh Khan in new video

The worlds of Hollywood and Bollywood have once again merged and it is all thanks to Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston had first made news recently when an old interview of him had resurfaced where he disclosed that he was an avid fan of the Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood.

Well, the Loki actor has made headlines again!

The British actor played a game of word association in a promotional video for his show Loki. When he was asked what he associated with the word ‘Bollywood’ he said, “Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again.”

Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones and wit cut sharper than glass and we are here for it! 👀😍 Watch #Loki streaming June 9 pic.twitter.com/FodbnUS61j — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 8, 2021

Many Indian Marvel fans were happy to see this video of Tom Hiddleston talking about Shah Rukh Khan.