Tom Hiddleston is a Bollywood fan?

Tom Hiddleston confesses to being a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

British actor Tom Hiddleston has an association with South Asia.

The Night Manager actor has revealed to being a frequent visitor of India as his sister resides in Chennai.

He also disclosed that his sister had introduced him to the Bollywood film Devdas starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Tom discloses, “I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011). I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.”



“My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s is My Name Is Khan on an air-plane. I loved it,” he continued.

“I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie,” he added.