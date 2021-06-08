Loki’s non-binary identity confirmed in new teaser

A new teaser of the Disney+ series, Loki, confirmed that he is gender fluid!

For many years there was debate of whether the God of Mischief is gender fluid. The end of the 18 second clip confirmed the suspicions of fans where the super-villain’s sex is listed as “fluid” in his Time Variance Authority file.

Loki’s identity was hinted due to his shape-shifting abilities and confirmed in Thor & Loki: The Tenth Realm when he was referred to as a “son” and “daughter” by his father Odin.

The Marvel series is premiering on Disney on Wednesday.

