Clean-Chit seeking Tareen may be served with dinner in FIA lockup soon?

Lahore: The FIA has started preparations for the arrest of Jahangir Tareen and to probe the sugar crisis thoroughly. In this regard, an investigation progress report has been prepared against Jahangir Tareen’s family.

According to the report, the plan to arrest the senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was rushed after the visit of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar’s to FIA’s office.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Director Dr Muhammad Rizwan who was earlier removed has once again been tasked to head the joint investigation team probing into the sugar crisis

In addition, forensic audits of the accounts of Jahangir Tareen and his company have also been attached to the prepared report.

The Prime Minister’s message was conveyed to the FIA by Shehzad Akbar on his visit. On this occasion, Dr Rizwan, Director of FIA briefed the special assistant on the investigation of the case. Shahzad Akbar said that investigation of the case must be completed without any pressure.

When asked for comments, the spokesman of Jahangir Khan Tareen did not respond.