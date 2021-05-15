Israeli air strike destroys building containing media houses

Israel has completely demolished a high-rise building housing media offices in Gaza City, including Al Jazeera Media Network and The Associated Press news agency.

Al Jazeera correspondent: ‘In two seconds, everything vanished’

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout reacted to the destruction of the building housing, among others, the offices of Al Jazeera Media Network in Gaza City:

“I have been working here for 11 years. I have been covering many events from this building, we have lived personal professional

experiences now everything, in two seconds, just vanished,” he said.

“All my colleagues, despite the sadness, they didn’t stop a second – they were looking for an alternative just to keep Al Jazeera on top of the news.”

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett, who has extensively reported from Gaza City, added: “This is a very personal moment for all of us. The idea that the place is not there anymore is extraordinary to contemplate.”

