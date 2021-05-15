10 years old’s wish fulfilled by LGH

Sikander is 10 years old boy who is under treatment for cancer in Lahore General Hospital(LGH). The child in such tender age has faced many hardships in his life. Prof. Sardar Muhammad Al-Farid Zafar, made sure to make this Eid special for Sikander.

He fulfilled the the heartfelt wish of a 10-year-old by making him cut the Eid cake in Lahore General Hospital

LGH tried to spread smiles on the faces of the family and other loved ones of Sikandar. The family members offered special prayers for the doctors and the hospital administration. “It is a great encouragement for them they they are grateful to the Principal of Lahore General Hospital and its staff.”

On this occasion Prof. Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof. Muhammad Shahid, MS Dr. Abdul Razzaq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Mahmood Subhani and others were also present. It is mentionable that this boy is under treatment for cancer in the Children’s Ward of Lahore General Hospital where Principal Prof. Al-Farid Zafar arranged a cake cutting ceremony for Eid Ul Fitr and distributed the cake among the people present there.

Talking in this regard, Prof. Al-Farid Zafar said that sharing the joys and pleasures of Eid with others is the real happiness. It is the job of the doctors to do so, who are the “Messiah” for the masses.

He added that Eid-ul-Fitr is the name of following the teachings of Ramadan which makes us realise about the sufferings of others. Principal PGMI said that it is more than just a morale booster for the child but a message to all of us that we should spread joy on the faces of the people and pray for their betterment