Dog-bite victim dies due to unavailability of vaccine at Civil Hospital in Thatta

A young man who was bitten by a rabid dog around a week ago died on Friday, allegedly after not being administered anti-rabies vaccine in Bukhari Mohalla area of Thatta town.

According to locals, the victim Roshan Malah died after he was attacked brutally by a rabid dog around a week ago and suffered deadly injuries on the head and torso. According to the relatives of the victim, Roshan Malah began to show symptoms of rabies including hydrophobia, a couple of days after he was bitten by the dog. Following which he was rushed to the Civil Hospital Thatta, where due to the unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine, Doctors asked his relatives to shift the victim to any private hospital in Karachi for treatment.

The relatives claimed that since they could not afford the cost of his treatment at a private hospital, they couldn’t take him to one. Later, as a result he died of severe hydrophobia. In the wake of the incident, members of civil society lambasted the administration of Municipal committee Thatta over its failure to rid the town of rabid dogs despite court orders. They said the dog-bite cases were increasing across the district, but the authorities concerned were not taking measures against the ensuing agony. They also poured scorn on the MERF administration for failing to address the issues of dog bite victims. They have urged authorities concerned to take notice of this issue.