Three killed in bazaar firing

Three persons (including a shopkeeper and two passersby) were killed during firing between the shopkeepers and some accused customers in Subeydar Bazaar Daska city here on Thursday. Some accused went to the shop of Naseer Ahmed and purchased some garments from there.

Later,they tried to change some of the garments forcibly. Later, they opened fire there, due to which shopkeeper Naseer Ahmed and two passersby Munawar and Hafiz Ayaz were killed on the spot. An injured passerby, Sajjad, was admitted to the Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Rescue 1122 shifted bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police have started Investigation with no arrest.

Also, the district administration today imposed complete lockdown in 15 shotspotter union councils of Sialkot city here today.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner has issued the formal official notification of this official lock down.

According to Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, the lockdown has been imposed due to the alarming situation of Coronavirus scarcity in Sialkot during the ongoing third wave.

DC said that all the urban areas falling in Sialkot city’s above mentioned 15 hot spotted union councils will remain under the complete official lockdown.

DC said that this lockdown will continue till April 12.

In Sialkot, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf has sealed two marriage halls and more than 15 different shops for not implementing the anti Coronavirus SOPs in Sialkot city.

She said that strict implementation on the official lockdown was being ensured in 15 shotspotter union council areas in Sialkot.