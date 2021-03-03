Senate Elections: Shehryar Afridi’s vote goes to waste, requests revote

Election Commission Pakistan likely to refuse Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s Shehryar Afridi’s vote after he mistakenly signed the ballot paper.

Afridi submitted a request to Presiding Officer, Election Commission Pakistan to allow him a new ballot paper to cast his vote again.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a second ballot paper to former President Asif Ali Zardari after his first ballot got wasted.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked the commission to issue him another ballot paper as due to his hand tremors he made a mistake on his first one.

Polling for the 37 vacant senate seats begun in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies and Parliament House Islamabad.

PMLN’s president Shehbaz Sharif and leader Khawaja Asif were given special permissions to cast their votes.

PTI leadership is confident about PTI sweeping the senate elections. Minister Fawad Chaudhry says that their candidate Hafeez Shaikh will bag 180 votes and opposition together will not be able to cross 150.