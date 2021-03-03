Senate Elections: Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif shifted to Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League president Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentarian Khawaja Asif have been shifted to Islamabad. The accountability courts allowed the PMLN leaders to exercise their rights to cast vote for the Senate 2021 polls.

According to sources, the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has been given accommodation at the Ministers’ Enclave while Khawaja Asif was shifted to Parliament Lodges. Both leaders currently under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detention, will reach the Parliament House by 11 am to cast their votes.

Polling for the 37 vacant senate seats has begun in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies and Parliament House Islamabad.

Polling started at 9am and will continue uninterrupted till 5pm. Member of National Assembly Shafiq Arain was the first person to cast the vote.