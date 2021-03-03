Daily Times

Senate Elections: Hafeez Shaikh will bag over 180 votes, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry showed his overwhelming confidence about PTI’s one sided win in the on going Senate Elections.

The senate elections are being contested for the 37 vacant seats.

Minister for Science and Technology tweeted that the elections are an easy win for PTI. Fawad Chaudhry further showed his confidence saying “Hafeez Shaikh alone will get 180 votes and the whole opposition together will manage to secure 150 vote only”.

Polling started at 9am and will continue uninterrupted till 5pm. Member of National Assembly Shafiq Arain was the first person to cast the vote.

The contest between Yousaf Raza Gillani and Hafeez Shaikh is said to be the most high profile contest as they both aim for the general seat from Islamabad.

Controversies stirred after the leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani where he has been seen instructing how to nullify votes.

 

