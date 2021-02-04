Delicate balancing of ties

Joe Biden eventually sworn in peacefully as 46th US President amid threats of violent protests from supporters of Trump. Washington remained in a state of lockdown ahead of oath ceremony and someone rightly pointed out that troop’s deployment in capital was much larger than Afghanistan and Iraq. Those who believe firmly in strength of US’ democracy are feeling relieved with departure of Trump. Farewell shots fired by Trump’s hawks mostly aimed at China and Iran. Outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly provoked Beijing with allegations pointed on Uighur persecution, Covid outbreak conspiracy and Hong Kong affairs. Despite being cautious in diplomatic responses, China never failed in rebutting the false accusations emerging frequently from Trump’s aides. China responded promptly to Trump’s farewell shots by sanctioning 28 prominent US citizens, mostly from Trump camp, tagged as ‘anti – China politicians’. The list includes firebrand outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex National Security Advisors John Bolton, Robert O’ Brien, former White House strategist Stephen Benon and ex director of trade policy Peter Navaro. This Chinese diplomatic send-off to outgoing Trump’ team is clear indicator of Beijing’s response strategy against US’ rising hawkish manipulations in regional affairs. Tensions with Iran have seen new vertex especially after high profile assassinations of General Sulemani and nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrezade. Pompeo added fresh fuel to the fire by blaming Iran for providing bases and sanctuaries to Al-Qaeda.

Matter of Iran nuclear deal is also blinking red with Russia, China and some of the EU countries endorsing the stance of Tehran. Biden regime is expected to follow the Democrat tradition of Obama era by adopting flexible stance on nuclear deal, but concerns on growing ties between Iran and China might affect the decision making process. Newly appointed secretary of state Anthony Blinken clearly stated that US embassy would continue to function in Jerusalem. Continuation of Israel appeasing policy simply means continuation of tensions in Middle Eastern region on many accounts. Trump was irrationally loud and unorthodox in diplomatic communications with China whereas a seasoned political leader like Biden would be adopting a softer tone without losing firmness of policies. No major policy change is expected about China as evident from initial statements of new team of Biden. Beijing remains the top priority concern and global challenge for US. This China centric stiff policy line has multiple implications for entire South Asian and Asia- pacific regions. Pakistan cannot remain oblivious of these implications as stakes linked with Afghanistan,IIOJK, Middle East and China need to be guarded through a well thought-out engagement policy. Indo-China standoff at LAC has entered in seventh month with no possibility of solution in near future. Stand-off has roots attached to Indian unilateral conversion of disputed area in Union Territory in 2019. Pakistan and China, immediately warned India on this provocative act. In post 5 August scenario, Indo-China border disputes in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have started radiating dangerously. While talking about de-escalation at LAC on diplomatic front, India is continuously investing in military buildup against China. There is alarming rise in cease-fire violations against Pakistan at LoC. India under Modi regime is not expected to adopt a rationale non-aggressive policy on Kashmir and CPEC. New lines drawn in the region due to commonality of Indo-US objectives in Trump era have brought China, Russia, Iran and Pakistan closer with a rehashed approach. US continuously backing India in military standoff with China. Troubles all along LAC and LOC may hinder smooth acceleration on CPEC .This means Biden administration will continue to accommodate or ignore New Delhi’s aggressions and human rights violations in IIOJK. Indian sponsored terrorism in Balochistan is also poised against CPEC. Complications for Pakistan seems multiplying with surging violence in Afghanistan. Trump’s hasty drawdown plan continues despite gruesome attacks and clashes in Afghanistan. Indian proxies are operating with impunity from Afghan soil and stabbing Pak flanks in erstwhile FATA and Balochistan. Despite defeating hardcore terrorist networks, Pak internal peace is largely affected with troubled surroundings. Decades long standoff at LoC, nerve breaking fight against terrorists at Western borders and complex fight against separatists in Balochistan demand an internally stabilized and non-polarized society. Political chaos, economic deterioration and poor governance have put additional drags in uphill journey on the path of stability. There is a dire need to balance out the relations with global and regional players to reduce the unmanageable burden from country’s back. Any careless move on regional chessboard might cost Pakistan heavily. Importance of Pak role in stabilizing the Afghanistan has been acknowledged from the outset by Biden’s team with a clear hint to revive the military ties. This is a point where Trump’s team could only reach after sufficiently spoiling bilateral ties with Pakistan. This is a good start but nothing should be taken for granted as the positive note from new secretary of state appeared with a mild concern over cross border terrorism. There is a need to revive the ties with US by taking in account the Indo-US alliance poised against China. Pakistan cannot sacrifice ties with China for the sake US. So is the case with US, which has gone too far against China that any immediate delinking with India seems almost impossible. The real test of policy formulation lies in delicate balancing of relations with confronting players.

Writer is a freelance and can be reached at sikandarnoorani @yahoo.com