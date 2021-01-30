1.7m children to be vaccinated against typhoid

UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district that would kick off from February 1, during which 1.7 children between the ages of 9 months and 15 years will be vaccinated.

The 12-day campaign will continue till February 15 with three holidays – two Sundays and Kashmir Solidarity Day. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali vaccinated the children at the Children’s Hospital on Jhang Road and marked children’s fingers and administered polio drops to children. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed, Medical Superintendent Dr. Habib Ahmed Butter, UNICEF representative Habib Leghari, Health Education Officer Shafiq Ahmed Asif and other doctors were also present.

Talking to media persons, the deputy commissioner said that all the arrangements for the typhoid vaccination campaign have been completed and besides training of teams on modern lines, parents, scholars, civil society, media, business community and other stakeholders have also been taken on board. He said that the campaign would be fully monitored by the district administration and the micro-plan would be implemented responsibly.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Health Department officials to remain active during the campaign and keep a close watch on all arrangements. He appealed to the parents to ensure that their children get vaccinated against typhoid to protect them from the contagious disease. In this regard, do cooperate with the teams so that 100 percent of the children can be vaccinated. He asked the media representatives to play a role in raising awareness among the parents during the campaign. The DHO informed that all necessary arrangements have been completed and in addition to making announcements in mosques, social mobilizers would also mobilize parents.