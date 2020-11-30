How does green tea solve the acne problem?

Green tea is known to have plenty of health as well as skin benefits. It contains plant-based compounds called ‘Catechins’, that have antibiotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. The fact that green tea doesn’t go through the same withering and oxidation process as black, oolong and other types of teas makes it retain its organic benefits. Excessive secretion of oil leads to formation of mild acnes and fills up the pores in your skin with oil. Green tea contains polyphenols which helps in reducing mild acnes and prevents the oil glands from producing excessive oil.

Many dermatologists as well as health experts recommend you to include skin care products which contain green tea extracts or to consume green tea for longevity of healthy and glowing skin. While some may prefer application of green tea masks, creams in their cleansing, toning and moisturizing rituals. Additionally, people who have incorporated drinking green tea in their daily schedules, have seen reduction in their acne and experienced a healthier looking skin.

Drinking green tea gives a boost to your metabolism and detoxifies the toxins from your body. It is believed that to have a healthy looking and acne free skin you need to ensure that the food you consume is oil-free, healthy, anti-inflammatory and stress-free. If you’re happy on the inside, your skin will radiate instantly as an after effect.

Keeping all these properties in mind, green tea not only has chemical substances that help in reducing acne, it also has properties that cleanse your system, absorbs extra oil from your system, leaving you feeling light and satiated.

An acne prone skin type releases extra sebum oil which provides moisture to your skin and scalp. However in an acne prone skin, our hormones are prone to have high amounts of sebum oil secreted which causes bacterial growth and results in acne. This is the reason green tea is recommended to reduce acne.

After using green tea, you can also make DIY green tea face masks and avail twofold benefits. Application of green tea is quite easy, simply boil the tea leaves, strain it and make it into a paste with an addition of some baking soda and honey. This helps in cleansing the pores and cleans the dust from your pores. When applied regularly, it has immensely positive effects on skin. To conclude, regular intake of green tea will work wonders on your skin. While purchasing green tea, one must ensure that they have real extract of green tea leaves, only then can you reap the benefits for the same.