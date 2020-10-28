World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid calls for a reinvigoration of the multilateral system in its Annual Policy Dialogue

In this Policy Dialogue, co-organised with Bertelsmann Stiftung and in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office and Robert Bosch Stiftung, World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid Members, representatives from governments and international organisations, scholars and civil society leaders, will discuss an actionable plan to improve global cooperation amidst pressing challenges like COVID-19, digitalization and climate change Madrid, October 2020. World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid (WLA-CdM) presents its Annual Policy Dialogue under the title ‘Multilateralism that Delivers’; an online Dialogue among global leaders, co-organized with the Bertelsmann Stiftung and in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office and Robert Bosch Stiftung, to discuss ideas and policy recommendations for the reinvigoration of the multilateral system. The Dialogue is expected to produce a “Call to Action” with recommendations to achieve more effective and efficient global cooperation to address pressing challenges, like COVID-19, digitalization, climate change and many more.

Action Labs will kick off exchanges on 20 October and will be followed by plenary sessions to be held between 28-30 October. Discussions will feature interventions from renowned speakers, including, amongst others, WLA-CdM Members: Former UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, UN Human Rights Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet and former UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. The Dialogue will also feature representatives from different sectors of society including a closing speech by Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State; the participation of Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as panellist; and a conversation on sustainability between Dirk Messner, President of the German Environment Agency, and Teresa Ribera, WLA-CdM Advisor and Fourth VicePresident of the Government of Spain and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge.

‘Multilateralism that Delivers’ also receives support from Germany’s Environmental Agency, the Frederich Ebert Stiftung, the Boston Global Forum, the World Economic Forum and the UN75 initiative. Once the Dialogue concludes, WLA-CdM, Bertelsmann Stiftung and all other partners are determined to use the specific policy recommendations to be included in the Call to Action, to advocate for an enhanced multilateral system, a more effective institutional setting and more global cooperation for years to come. These will particularly feed UN75 process, UN2020, German EU Presidency as well as other important conversations being held

on the topic.

A focus in digitalisation, social justice and sustainability The current multilateral system is under strain. In an increasingly complex world, citizens express a lack of trust in both national and international institutions, while a collective of political leaders worldwide call for inward-looking approaches to problems that are transnational by nature. All of this results in a lack of global cooperation and constrains our ability to solve humankind’s challenges collectively.

In consultation with its partners, WLA-CdM has identified three thematic areas where a lack of

global cooperation is constraining our ability to act:

• Digitalisation – Digital Cooperation and a Better Global Future;

• Sustainability – Leveraging Multilateralism to Build -Back Better towards a more Sustainable Future; and

• Social Justice and Inclusion – Transforming Multilateralism for 21st Century Social Justice and Inclusion.

Club de Madrid’s Policy Dialogue

Thanks to WLA-CdM’s convening power and network, its Annual Policy Dialogues provide a unique platform to inspire dialogue and democratic policy change on a given topic. Former Heads of State and government bring their individual and collective experience to the discussions. Given their geographical and ideological diversity, they collegially provide an all-encompassing voice enhanced by independent experts, leaders from the private sector and representatives from civil society, all of whom actively engage in these Policy Dialogues.

ABOUT

World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid (WLA-CdM) is the largest worldwide assembly of political leaders working to strengthen democratic values, good governance and the well-being of citizens across the globe. As a non-profit, non-partisan, international organization, its network is composed of more than 100 democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers from over 60 countries, together with a global body of advisors and experts practitioners, who offer their voice and agency on a pro bono basis, to today’s political, civil society leaders and policymakers.

WLA-CdM responds to a growing demand for trusted advice in addressing the challenges involved in achieving ‘democracy that delivers’, building bridges, bringing down silos and promoting dialogue for the design of better policies for all. This alliance represents an independent effort towards sustainable development, inclusion and peace, not bound by the interest or pressures of institutions and governments, by providing the experience, access and convening power of its Members.

CONTACT

For press inquiries and/or interview requests of Club de Madrid Members, please reach the

contacts below.

• Alejandro Hita | Communications Manager, Club de Madrid

Office: +34 671 20 18 16 | Cell: +34 607 69 43 54 | ahita@clubmadrid.org



• Albert Guasch | Communications Officer, Club de Madrid

Office: +34 671 20 16 74| aguasch@clubmadrid.org

Club de Madrid Secretariat



Palacio de Cañete. C/ Mayor 69, planta 1. 28013 Madrid, Spain.