Sindh Education Foundation distributed IEC Material for SOPs distributed among partners developed by Foundation

LARKANA: the government announced its plan to re-open schools post Covid-19 lock-down with implementation of SOPs. Sindh Education Foundation also started planning re-opening of schools in pursuance of instructions given by the government.

To support the partners, students and the general public at large and to spread awareness the Advocacy and Communication Unit at SEF developed Informative and educational material containing precautionary measures for Covid -19.

The IEC material consists of posters and flyers. The leaflet contains precautionary measures for children and parents while the precautionary measures on the posters are directed towards the school management and teachers. The posters and flyers have been developed in two languages i.e Sindh and Urdu.

The IEC material has been distributed in the all SEF Assisted Schools with support from regional and district offices.