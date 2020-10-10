Narowal police manhandles, arrests multiple women for conducting religious gathering

A video showing multiple policemen dragging an arrested woman surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the video is from a neighborhood in Narowal. More than half a dozen policemen carrying batons are seen pushing and dragging a woman, as screaming kids, women and men follow them.

Reportedly, 7 women were arrested by a team of cops led by SHO Riaz Cheema for conducting a religious gathering. The apprehended women were taken to an unknown location, and three of them are still missing.

The local community reported that FIRs were lodged against people who organized Chehlum processions. Later, police broke into their homes, assaulted their families and took away seven women with them.

While police sources have not yet given a statement regarding the issue, arresting a woman without female cops is not permissible by law, and is a blatant violation of fundamental human rights.

Narowal: Male police led by SHO Riaz Cheema arrested 7 women from home for conducting Majlis. Arrested women are kept in an unknown location which is extremely troubling. @SyedaShehlaRaza @sherryrehman @bilalfqi @SsamanJay @A_Rizvi110 pic.twitter.com/PtMUOUI4l7 — Gul Zehra Rizvi (@GulZehraRizvi1) October 10, 2020