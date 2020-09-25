Netflix’s You season 3 will kick off filming in November 2020. Currently, casting for the Netflix psychological thriller hit is underway, as production is about to begin.

The series successfully garnered over 54 million viewers, after which its third season, bringing Penn Badgley back as Joe Goldberg, was given the green light in January 2020. The highly acclaimed psychological-drama was expected to drop in November 2020, but filming could not begin due to the pandemic.

Now that the production is being resumed, it has been announced that show bosses ‘plan to film until late April 2021’, and would adhere to strictly follow health and safety rules around Covid-19.

Although the release date has not been announced but speculations are that in case there are no further delays, the series will come out before the end of 2021.



The popular show revolves around a stalker-turned-serial killer Joe Goldberg who would do anything to prove his love – including killing his beloved. After an unpleasant experience with love in season 1, our nice-guy narcissist protagonist moves to Los Angeles in season 2 and takes on a completely different identity, with hopes to leave his twisted past behind and begin a new life, away from love. But fate brings Love to him.

With a tendency to be as sick and twisted as Joe himself, Love Quinn is Goldberg’s female version. Just like Joe, she’s capable of stalking, manipulating and even killing others for those she loves. She not only finds out Joe’s real identity and his past on her own, but also ensures that he doesn’t get into trouble for it.



Love’s love reaches a point that, by the end of season 2, Joe finds himself stuck in a situation he made his previous beloved go through. However, the last scene suggests that Joe is about to return to his old self, making it a challenge for Love Quinn to keep Joe in the next season. Fans are desperately waiting to find out what the psychopathic duo does next.

Showrunners Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble will work on the upcoming season that will be filmed in California.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the series, showrunner Sera Gamble explained that You is based on psychological thrillers by Caroline Kepnes. Season 2 was a loose adaptation of her novel Hidden Bodies, but the ending of the show deviated from that of the novel, as Joe doesn’t end up in jail for his crimes. However, Sera claims that despite not being in a prison, he’s a captive of sorts after finding out that Love Quinn is as twisted in head as he is. “We actually talked about that ending for the season but he is in jail at the end of the season, it’s just 73°F and sunny with eco-conscious landscaping”, Sera said.

Sharing what could fans anticipate for season 3, the showrunner said, “the stakes are pretty high. She added: “We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

Speaking of that woman, it was widely predicted that it is Joe’s next love interest (or victim, should we say?). But what if it is Joe’s mother? After all, having seen her in Joe’s flashbacks multiple times, she’s not an alien character, and her return would definitely add an interesting twist to the plot.



At present, Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix, while season 3 is expected to release in late 2021.