Angeline Malik talks about the inspiration behind Angeline’s Kitchen and the results!

Angeline Malik continues to surprise us with the variety of talents that she possesses. A natural performer, an ace director and a meticulous painter has now commenced a food delivery service as well.

Known as “Angeline’s Kitchen”, the service provides Goan and Portuguese dishes. Talking about this new venture of hers, Malik tells that it was when she went to Goa that she loved the food over there and found it quite similar to ours. Narrating the history of the region’s cuisine, Malik says,

“Around 400 to 450 years ago, when the Portuguese ruled over the Indian community Goa, they married Goan women to continue to exercise their rule. When the Goan women started adding their own region’s ingredients to the Portuguese food, the two regions’ flavours combined to give rise to dishes that were delicious in their own unique way.”

The actor-director continues to tell how this food makes less use of oil and more use of coconut, with fish being a common presence in most of the dishes.

“It’s sad how we live in Karachi, near the very sea and don’t take healthy diet in the form of fish,” she says. “It was during the lock-down that I started experimenting with Goan cuisine, which is very nutritious despite being spicy, as it makes consistent use of tamarind, red pepper and green chilly.”

“The response has been amazing,” says Angeline Malik. “I am receiving a large number of orders, even repetitive orders from people who tried the food once, liked it and want to have more of it.”

Malik learned to cook the food herself first and then transferred the skills to a chef, both of whom now run the food service together. The purpose, according to the artist, has been to spread the concept of sea food, which is healthy but is not included as much as it should be included in our diets. Therefore, the menu of “Angeline’s Kitchen” includes more and more crabs, lobsters, prawns and shrimps.

The writer is a freelance journalist and can be reached at m.ali_aquarius85@yahoo.com.

He Tweets at @MuhammadAli_DT