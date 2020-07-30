District Police Bhawalnagar releases comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Adha

District Police has released a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Adha. More than 1400 police officers and youths will be on duty on the occasion of Eid.

An integrated police patrolling system has been set up across the district. According to details, on the direction of District Police Officer Qudus Baig, the district police has issued a foolproof plan of police security for Eid-ul-Adha, according to which police pickets have been set up at main bazaars, main intersections and various highways across the district.

Eid prayers will be offered on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in mosques, imambargahs and open spaces, ensuring implementation of the agreed points of the government and the Ulema, for the security of which more than 1400 police officers will perform.

Elite Force, QRF and Ladies Police will also be on duty on the occasion. Meanwhile, orders have been issued to all supervisory officers including SDPOs, SHOs to continue effective patrolling during Eid-ul-Adha prayers and strict checking of entrances and exits.

On the occasion of Eid, there will be zero tolerance policy against aerial firing and one wheeling and strict action will be taken against those violating the law. On this occasion, DPO Bahawalnagar Qudus Baig said that all security arrangements have been made. He will supervise the Bahawalnagar police as usual and this time too he will not compromise on security matters.

Additional police personnel will be on standby at police headquarters to deal with any emergencies. In his message to the police officers, DPO Bahawalnagar said that on the auspicious occasion of Eid, one should treat the people on duty with good manners and no negligence and negligence in duty would be tolerated.