Iran, Turkey vow to cooperate on border security

Iran and Turkey vowed to cooperate on maintaining common border security.

The remarks were made in a telephonic conversation between Iran’s Border Guards Commander Ahmad Ali Goodarzi and Commander of Turkey’s Gendarmerie Arif Chetin.

Chetin expressed hope that mutual coordination and cooperation would lead to a further deepening of friendship between the two nations.

Goodarzi said that cooperation between Iran and Turkey and regular meetings on border issues would provide security and peace for the two countries across common borders.

Iran and Turkey have 500 kilometers of common borders and both countries are fighting cross-border armed groups for decades.