PM Imran writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif, proposes three names for CEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, proposing three names for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Sources said the federal government and opposition are likely to make consensus for Sikandar Sultan Raja for the position of chief election commissioner (CEC).

It emerged that both sides have agreed on the names recommended for the vacant seats of ECP’s Sindh and Balochistan chapters, however, the name of CEC was undecided as the names of Babar Yaqoob and Fateh Muhammad were not withdrawn.

The Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that the government and opposition made a detailed discussion on various matters. Azam Swati said some recommendations are still remaining in closed envelopes, however, the final decision will be taken on Monday.