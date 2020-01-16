Yasir Hussain thanks Bangladesh for Pakistan tour

Actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain has thanked Bangladesh for playing cricket series in Pakistan.

Bangladesh on Tuesday agreed to play two Tests, three Twenty20 Internationals and a one-off One-day International in Pakistan.

Yasir took to Instagram and thanked Bangladesh for their decision.

He wrote “Thank You Bangladesh”.

The Baandi actor tied the knot to Iqra Aziz on December 28, 2019, and the couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh announced their decision after a meeting between Ehsan Mani, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Also present at the meeting was ICC Chairman Shaskank Manoha, who facilitated the talks between PCB and BCB.