Rahat Fateh Ali Khan captures hearts at Packages Shopping Mall

Packages Mall organised the most epic concert on Saturday for their shopping festival which was also trending on social media under the hashtag #PSF19.

The concert featured the legendary music icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan! Carrying the message of love, peace and spiritualism through his music, the robust singer performed some of our favourite classic tracks. Merging us back with our soul through his beautiful melodies, his performance was an experience we will never forget.

Musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a renowned Sufi singer who has previously performed for jam-packed audiences across the globe in regions such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, South Africa and Singapore. The concert was straight out of a poetry lover dream. Large crowds gathered at Packages Mall to see the artist LIVE in action. We eagerly anticipated our favourite singer to make his appearance. As he took the stage, the crowd was already applauding the dynamic musician’s entrance, you could hear cheers all through the venue and we were excited beyond measure. Performing our favourite tracks, you could hear the passion in his voice. The crowd chanted along with great fervour while being completely captivated by the sounds of the instruments as well. Packages Mall really gave us a concert to remember. We were in awe through every minute of it.

It was interesting to have a mall host a grand concert of this scale for the first time in Pakistan. Packages Mall is definitely revolutionising the way we shop by offering more than just shopping to its customers. Whether it be via the facilities they already offer, the vast variety of food chains or international and national retail outlet, the mall never fails to go above and beyond our expectations. For all those who missed Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing live, the mall offers you another opportunity to witness Ali Sethi live on Friday. Make sure you have bought your tickets already. We hear they might even be launching an app and a magazine! Kudos to the Packages Mall team for always providing innovative ways to facilitate and entertain Lahore. We can’t wait to see what more #PSF19 has in store for us!