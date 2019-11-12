Maulana Fazlur Rehman finalises Plan B of Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman approved Plan B of the Azadi March, sources, on Tuesday.

Fazl, who chaired a meeting of the party leaders, directed the JUI-F provincial chiefs to brief the party’s central executive committee on Tuesday regarding their preparations and resources to implement the ‘Plan B’, which includes blocking major highways, trade links and shutter down strikes. The JUI-F chief has sought details regarding which road can be completely blocked and in which province, the report claimed. He also decided that the sit-in underway on Kashmir Highway will continue alongside the implementation of the party’s ‘Plan B’. A delegation led by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai also called on JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss the future strategy of the Azadi March. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PkMAP leader Usman Kakar said the opposition will make ‘every democratic process’ a part of their anti-government movement. He said the future strategy for the protest will be made public once it is finalised. He also accused the government of not being serious regarding negotiations with the opposition. The JUI-F chief said that it is mandatory to raise voice whether a Muslim or non-Muslim forcefully comes into power, adding that they have raised voice against a government which forcefully came into power. Fazlur Rehman further asked the Prime Minister Imran Khan to keep sitting on the chair “but this nation doesn’t recognise you as its ruler.”