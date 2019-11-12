Police arrest international gangster for raping, filming minor for 4 days

RAWALPINDI: An international gangster involved in sexually assaulting children and making their videos confessed on Tuesday that he raped 30 children in Pakistan.

The suspect was previously convicted for sexually assaulting minors in England and was deported after he had served his prison sentence, the CCPO said, adding that the suspected had also been tried for the same crime in Italy and was deported from there as well.

In a video statement, the suspect confessed that he raped 30 children in Pakistan and made their videos. The video of the suspect went viral on social media.

The FIR was lodged under Articles 367(A) (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc.), 377 (unnatural offences), 337(J) (causing hurt by means of a poison) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Pakistan Penal Code.