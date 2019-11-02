A two-day Tech conference 021Disrupt kicks off in Karachi today

Karachi is hosting the 3rd 021Disrupt, a two-day conference to promote dialogue on technology and entrepreneurship organized by The Nest I/O at Hotel Pearl Continental. The event encompasses numerous interactive sessions by renowned speakers, panel discussions and workshops, and is thus an attraction for entrepreneurs, investors, business developers and other professionals alike. It will also provide a chance to novice brains with unique startup plans to pitch their ideas in a highly professional environment, privileged by the presence of business experts including the CEOs and managers of some of the most successful business ventures of the era.

Notable speakers at the event not only includes international business experts like Mudassir Sheikha, CEO Careem, Mostafa Kandil, CEO Swvl, Chris Rogers, Partner at Lumia Capital, Shehryar Taseer, Chairman Pace Pakistan, CEO First Capital Securities and CEO Media Times Limited, but also veterans from the local startup community, like Imran Aftab, CEO 10Pearls, Rabeel Warraich, founder Sarmayacar, Muneeb Mayr, founder and CEO Bykea, who will share their entrepreneurship journey with the audience to mentor those who wish to materialize their business ideas.

“Although this is our third time organizing 021Disrupt, it feels like a whole new experience. Each year its bigger, better, and a lot more exciting. This year we are expecting a crowd of over 1,000; our panel discussions will be more interactive, we are conducting more office hours than last year, so everything in the end is just a better version of what already was a very successful conference in 2018,” commented Jehan Ara, President P@SHA and Founder of The Nest I/O while opening the ceremony.

A panel discussion particularly focused on bringing the global and local investors and mentors together to provide an opportunity to the Pakistani novice entrepreneurs community to develop their ideas and transform them into real, successful businesses will be held on the second day of the conference. The session titled as “Soft Power: Promoting Pakistan on the Global Stage” will be moderated by Shehryar Taseer, Pakistan’s top businessman, and will be open for entrepreneurs from all age groups, expertise level and field of interest.