021Disrupt panel discussions on Soft Power and Entrepreneurship start tomorrow

021Disrupt kicks off a series of panel discussions where the world’s top entrepreneurs will discuss their journey and how they tackle challenges while scaling up.

The panel discussion will focus on building a defensible and capital-efficient business and stimulating more entrepreneurial activity in Pakistan across all segments of our economy. Pakistan’s top businessman, Mr. Shehryar Taseer, who has been serving as Chairman of Pace Pakistan, MD of First Capital Securities, CEO of Media Times Limited, CEO of Evergreen Water and Construction, Publisher of Daily Times, Publisher of Daily Aaj Kal, as well as Sunday Magazine will be moderating the session on “Soft Power: Promoting Pakistan on the global stage” on Sunday.

The conference aims to bring the entrepreneurial community under one roof as global and local investors, stakeholders and thought-leaders come together to chart the future of the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

The two-day 021Disrupt panel discussion is for entrepreneurs of all ages and experience levels. Attendees range from youngsters who are still developing their ideas to emerging company leaders who have already attracted angel and/or venture funding. These businesses cover a broad span of categories, from information technology to cleantech, from advanced manufacturing to the life sciences, and from business services to consulting.

During the event, attendees will be immersed in a high-impact program featuring informative keynote speakers who will share actionable strategies on how to build and grow a successful business.

This year 021Disrupt draws inspiration from the startup community and its relentless need to keep moving.

021Disrupt is Pakistan’s premier entrepreneurship conference showcasing the local startup ecosystem and drawing numerous international guests, ranging from entrepreneurs and thought-leaders to corporates and venture capitalists. On the 2nd and 3rd of November, we will bring together under one roof an eclectic mix of speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops, roundtables and networking activities featuring participants from diverse industries and fields from all across the globe. So whether it’s a panel that offers a window into the minds of international pioneers or an investor meeting that changes the course of your business, let 021Disrupt be your guide into the future.