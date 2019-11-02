Unemployment and the fake show of job postings in Pakistan

Circumstances are leading to raise abomination towards an existing system in place in which everything appears to be going fine but subliminally there is a wave of uneasiness, Civil society conflict and economic crisis throughout the county.

The unemployment ratio has gone sky-high. Jobs are rare for educated circles of society. Laborious and odd jobs are there to maintain a false pretense yet educated and unemployed youth, middle-aged professionals are struggling to make both ends meet. Talking about each sector where there can be a possible job opportunity we get to know that the entire analogy of self-improvement, motivation or the best job hunt techniques are all rubbish talks. There is no such thing. The problem is different than what is being taught.

Among the top ten job sites of Pakistan, there is no website that is truly helping the cause of eradicating unemployment because obviously they mean business they don’t help the government or promote populism. Their business-oriented strategies only maintain a certain amount of job posts to make it look like there is no right candidate for these jobs, truth is these job postings help websites run their “Fake Show”. Which eventually ads on to the frustration of already unemployed.

The rise in the Job posting categories indicates the required skill which stems from the need for new disciplines to be introduced in our Universities and educational institutions. But the monopoly of business does not let it happen. Customary Degrees like Business Administration, Arts or General Sciences are there for average and below-average students since forever. Anyone with slightly a better aptitude ends up opting to engineer, Medical Science or Accountancy.

The only “don” amid all other categories is Information Technology. The best might get the best, we can’t even be sure about it after all the best is never spare by the state-owned enterprises to cure their miseries, there is no Job or business in the field of IT for an average or below-average professional or student. Job posts related to this field are made to sound either too technical or unachievable.

State pretends to fund the startup of their choice that doesn’t last long because of the rapid growth and development in the international community of Information Technology professionals and IT businesses around the world. It adds another row in the achievements section of the resume but never brings money home. The unemployed become a social nuisance and local businesses enslave them at their lowest values.

Political conflicts have been taken to a whole different level they are everywhere, Dining tables to playgrounds to offices and even entertainment content we watch on TV is no more entertaining it always has some satire to knock a certain ideology down and support civil supremacy of the powerful.

There is no room for neutrality, you can’t be like that at all. This is a tool used in modern warfare which corrupts the source of the fact, and facts don’t remain facts they become accessory to create mob mentality, eventually results in a collapse in the economy and social system.

Religious clergy is on the roads these days in Pakistan asking Prime Minister who has always encouraged people to keep the hope for a better tomorrow but it looks as if he will not be able to fight with ignorance, Vested interest of the powerful non-state enterprises for a long time.

I don’t want to be fooled by this utopia. I’d rather prefer to face the truth which tells that Its a time of hopelessness, distress and despair in Pakistan.