Sir: The federal and provincial governments are destroying the country’s youth by not providing them the jobs were promised. Youth unemployment has been country’s one of social problems. On other hand, PM Khan’s led government did not look positive to provide more and more jobs opportunities to the youth.

It is estimated that country’s only 39 percent youth is employed while 61 percent youth is still deprived of jobs. The ratio of the unemployed youth in all provinces is increasing at an alarming rate.

Growing population, corruption, lack of job opportunities, nepotism and egotism in the government as well as private sectors have been major causes of youth unemployment. Because of this, a number of well-educated and the deserved youth are jobless, and due to this, youth of our country is depressed and frustrated.

It is time for PTI led federal government to fulfil it’s promise by providing jobs to jobless youth on merit so that youth unemployment can be reduced.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.