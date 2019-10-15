Pakistan to export JF – 17 Thunder Fighter Jets to 4 countries

Pakistan is all set to export JF – 17 Thunder Fighter Jets to 4 countries, reports have revealed.

Pakistan is now eyeing export markets in third countries in India’s neighborhood and among New Delhi’s traditional defence partners in Africa.

The subject of Chinese fighter aircraft and other military hardware supplied to Pakistan for exports to third countries figured high on the agenda of Pakistan Army chief’s visit to Beijing last week.

It is also revealed that Pakistan plans to sell batches of JF-17 Thunder fighters that it has built with Chinese assistance to India’s neighbour Myanmar and Nigeria, India’s old defence partner in Africa.