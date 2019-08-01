US and Taliban ‘close’ to peace deal in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday told Pakistani leaders that the US and Taliban are close to striking a deal to end the conflict in the war-torn country.

Khalilzad met Prime Minister Imran Khan and held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and briefed them about his talks with the Taliban in Qatar. Sources familiar with the talks in Islamabad said the US envoy told the Pakistani leadership that ‘only a few things have been left’ which will also be resolved when he resumes talks with Taliban, most likely on Friday (today). “Intra-Afghan talks will start in Norway within two weeks after the US and Taliban announce the peace deal,” he said.

A Pakistani official said Khalilzad conveyed the US desire to the Pakistani leaders about a long-term cooperation after the deal ranging from implementation of the peace agreement and rehabilitation of the war-ravaged Afghanistan. “Khalilzad said the US may not call on Pakistan to ‘do more’ but will be seeking Pakistan’s cooperation at every important phase,” the official said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, whom the US envoy met Thursday evening, underscored the need for an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue to evolve a roadmap for future of Afghanistan. “The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the US and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Recalling his recent interaction with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Imran Khan emphasised that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region. He also expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the prime minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries. He stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilised.

Earlier, Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Qureshi in which the US peace envoy shared the outcomes of the seventh round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and his recent engagements in Afghan capital Kabul.

Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad Thursday afternoon after his nearly 10 days of visit to Afghanistan where he met senior government leaders, politicians, members of the peace council, civilian society and women activists to brief them about his peace mission.

The Foreign Office said Qureshi welcomed the progress achieved in the talks and the Intra-Afghan peace conference in Doha in which all participants agreed upon a basic roadmap. “It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue will be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country. It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remains a shared responsibility,” according to a statement. Qureshi told Khalilzad that Intra-Afghan dialogue will be a milestone for peace, stability and durable development process in Afghanistan.