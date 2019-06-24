Woman dies saving daughter from being raped

TAXILA: A woman lost her life while saving her daughter from being raped in Jallia village located in the limits of Hazro police station early on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Azam told newsmen that a suspect entered the house after scaling the wall and attempted to sexually assault a married woman.

The woman was living with her mother after developing differences with her in-laws.

The SHO said as the woman screamed, her mother came to rescue her. However, the intruder stabbed the mother with a knife and also injured her daughter.

The SHO said the attacker fled from the house.

He said the neighbours shifted the two injured women to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Hazro from where the old woman was taken to Rawalpindi where she died.

When the body was brought back to the THQ hospital for an autopsy, people related to the women and the attacker clashed. Some of them were later arrested.

The SHO said the police registered a murder case against the suspect and arrested him.

The body of the woman remained unattended at the THQ hospital for hours as no female doctor was available to conduct an autopsy.