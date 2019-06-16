‘Fake accounts cases’ are fake: PPP protest against PTI Govt

DADU: A large number of PPP activists- PPP Youth Wing and PPP Hari Committee- staged a demonstration at SSP Chowk in Dadu city on Sunday to protest against the arresting of PPP Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP ladies wing leader MPA Faryal Talpur.

PPP activists also took out protest rallies in Bhan Syedabad town, Sehwan town and Johi town against restraining of their leaders by the NAB. They burnt tyres and raised slogans against the PTI government.

Speaking to demonstrators, PPP SPSF President Sindh Chapter Mansoor Shahani said that PPP leaders were not afraid of registration of fake cases by PTI government. He said that PTI government was blackmailing the PPP leadership and people of Sindh. He added that the PTI government was mounting pressure on PPP leaders so as to curtail them from raising issues and problems of the Public. To hide its negligence, the PTI government engineered fake corruption cases against the PPP leaders. He further said that the PTI government was exploiting NAB officials against PPP leaders and their supporters.

Speaking to demonstrators, PPP leader Junaid Rafiq Ahmed Jamali said that people were ready to sacrifice their lives for PPP leaders in Dadu district. He too noted that all the cases of corruption against PPP Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were fake. He warned that if the PPP leaders were not released and fake cases not cancelled, the PPP activists would continue increasing the scale of protests.

Reiterating the Jamali’s position, PPP district general secretary Dastgir Gorar said that a strong drive would be launched against the PTI government if the PPP leaders were not released. He said that people of Sindh were with PPP Co chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur and would continue their protests until and unless both the leaders and their supporters are exonerated and released.