Iranian FM says will discuss ‘dangerous’ regional situation with Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit, said he would discuss with Pakistani leaders the dangerous situation in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to hold official talks with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday. He is likely to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, diplomatic and official sources said.

Zarif’s visit is part of his diplomatic efforts to consult regional countries amid growing tensions with the United States. He earlier visited India, China, Japan and Turkmenistan and is likely to travel to Turkey after Pakistan’s visit.

“I have come to Pakistan for consultations as dangerous steps have been taken in the region,” Zarif told Iranian media on arrival in Islamabad in a reference to the American military build-up.

The United States has increased its military buildup in the region recently by deploying an aircraft carrier, bombers and anti-missile systems there, citing a threat of Iranian attack, according to reports.

Both countries; however, said they did not want war.

Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Zarif as saying that he was visiting Islamabad as Iran enjoyed close and friendly relations with the country.

“The world and especially neighbouring countries should speak against the American sanctions,” he was quoted as saying by the Iranian media on arrival.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said that the Iranian foreign minister would hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday.

“We believe the situation in the region is serious and needs to be addressed through dialogue by all parties. We expect all sides to show restraint, as any miscalculated move, can transmute into a large-scale conflict,” Faisal said at his weekly briefing. He said Pakistan always supported dialogue and desired that all issues should be settled peacefully and through engagement by all sides.

“If required, Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role in this regard,” the Pakistani spokesman said.

“Our position is very clear in this regard. Pakistan supports dialogue in all situations. If there is any problem, it should be resolved through peaceful dialogue and negotiations,” Faisal said when asked about Iran-US tensions.