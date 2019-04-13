Mahira Khan shares a sneak peek of her guest appearance in Parey Hut Love

Mahira Khan threw in a hint for all her Instagram fans by posting a little glimpse of an ‘Umrao’jaan’ themed scene from the movie perhaps. The actress is supposedly, making a guest appearance for Asim Raza’s upcoming movie ‘Paray Hut Love’-we see an image of a woman in red, dressed in a ‘Pakeeza-style Anarkali’ dress. The movie is loaded with some of our favorite actors and even celebs that we will see for the first time on the big screen.

Asim Raza is a Power House of the Industry. He has swooned us many times before with his intellectual ideas on screen. Asim is a king of fancy, heavy sets and working around themes is what he does best. Bringing all that to the big screen for a second time, we always have our hopes set ‘too high’ due to his work in the past. Asim Raza also shared the same teaser post for Mahira’s guest appearance in the film with a caption: AE RI SAKHI MOREY PIYA GHAR AAYE, BHAAG LAGEY IS AANGAN KO! Will be eternally grateful to @mahirahkhan for honouring me by her presence in my second dream 🙏🏽. Thankyou for all the love. Very excited, emotional & anxious about this one.

The ‘Paray Hut love’ team is seen having a lot of fun during and after the scenes. After ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ Asim has made a comeback to the movie world once again with a movie that he calls his dream.

The director had Mahira Khan as the lead for his last movie and rumor has it- Mahira Khan was his choice for the lead role again this time. The actress could not be a part of the film due to the shoot dates clashing with her other project dates.

Maya Ali is now playing the main girl for the film next to Shehreyar Munawar who is also the producer of for the film. This light-hearted romance and comedy is set to release on Eid ul Azha.

Hina Dilpazeer, Freiha Altaf and her daughter Parisheh are also part of the film. There are also a lot of guest appearances by some of our favorite actors in the movie. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Meera, Marina Khan, Sonya Jehan, Ahmed Ali, Imran Aslam, Cybil Chowdhry, Meera and Saife Hassan are all part of the star studded guest appearance-list.