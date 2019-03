Sir: Being Muslims of an Islamic republic, it is very sad that the people are criticizing at Aurat March celebrations. While men are free, free to have their own decisions and rights, why a woman can’t has these rights as our constitution gives equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan. I appreciate the all women who came out from their houses and celebrated the day by ignoring the words of public.

SAHAR A. KARIM

Kech Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 22nd 2019.